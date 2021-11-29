BOWMAN LUSAMBO IN SWEET VICTORY….CONCOURT RULES THAT BOWMAN CAN BE JOINED TO ONGOING PETITION ACT CASE

BOWMAN Lusambo this afternoon left the ConCourt dancing in joy and happiness after he recorded a sweet victory in the Constitutional Court of Zambia.

The Kabushi lawmaker, who has been troubled by baby-mama-drama and also has vicious shylocks chasing after him over unpaid debt, has earned something to celebrate about.

In this matter, ConCourt Judge Palan Mulonda has ruled that Lusambo can be joined to the matter where a UPND member has asked the court to reduce the criteria for proving corruption or abuse in an election.

Currently, the Zambian law demands that a losing candidate petitioning the winner must prove that the winner was physically present when his people were bribing voters or have evidence that the winner physically ordered his supporters to bribe voters or perform some other election malpractice.

However, unknown UPND supporter called Joseph Busenga has taken it upon himself to sue the Attorney General and demand that the law be changed to provide that as long as illegal things were committed in a candidate’s name, that election should be nullified as it was difficult to get recordings of him issuing orders to his cadres.

Fearing to lose his Kabushi seat at appeal if such a standard was required, Lusambo had applied to be joined to Busenga’s matter so that he can argue and block the intended revision of the law.

Despite opposition by Busenga’s lawyer Japhet Zulu of Japhet Zulu and Associates and the AG, the court ruled that the once-upon-a-time Bulldozer be given a chance in court to fight for the Kabushi seat.

Kalemba November 29, 202