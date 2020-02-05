The Constitutional Court has this morning upheld the election of Romeo Kangombe as member of parliament for Sesheke Constituency.

Mr. Kang’ombe was elected through a parliamentary by-election on February 5, 2019 but his closest contender, Dean Masule of the PF, petitioned the poll saying the election was not free and fair.

But High Court Judge Gertrude Chawatama, sitting in Livingstone last year, declared Mr. Kangombe duly elected.

Mr. Masule, however, still insisted that the election was not free and fair as it was marred by violence and character assassination and appealed the ruling of the High Court to the Constitutional Court.

Passing judgment on the appeal this morning, Constitutional Court Judge Martin Musaluke dismissed all the two grounds of appeal by Mr Masule and upheld the Mr. Kang’ombe’s election.

If you like this story, share it with a friend and remember to like our Facebook page!