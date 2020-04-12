The number of confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Malawi has risen to 13, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has disclosed.

Chair for special cabinet COVID-19 Jappie Mhango announces the 13th COVID case -pic by Lisa Kadango

Mhango, who heads a Special Cabinet Committee in Covid-19 said on Sunday that Malawi has recorded another case of virus pandemic bringing the number of those who have tested positive to 13.

The new case has been confirmed in Blantyre and is a 55-year old man.

Mhango told reporters in Lilongwe that there are still three borders that are still open “to allow for movement of essential goods.”

The minister said in terms of capacity to test, the country has now laboratpries in Lilongwe at Public Health Institute of Malawi, Mzuzu Central Hospital and one in Blantyre.

Mhango also said government is ready to enforce quarantine measures among people by sending them to instutional quarantine centres.