Mwepu joins Albion from Red Bull Salzburg

Chipolopolo midfielder Enock Mwepu has signed a four-year deal with English Premier League side, Brighton and Hove Albion.

Mwepu, 23, becomes coach Graham Potter’s first signing ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, which will be Albion’s fifth consecutive year in the top-flight.

“We’re delighted to be able to welcome Enock to the club and are looking forward to working with him,” Potter told the club’s official website.

“He has a great deal of experience for somebody of his age, including Champions League and international football.”

Potter expressed confidence that the former Red Bull Salzburg midfielder will add competition to the club’s existing options in the midfield department going into the new season.

“He’s primarily a central midfielder, but he’s also capable of playing in numerous positions, is open-minded, adaptable and very keen to learn and develop,” said Potter.

Mwepu made 81 league appearances over his four years at the Red Bull Arena, scoring 11 goals and assisting nine times.