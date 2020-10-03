CONFIRMED: HOUSE BOY SEAN TEMBO TO REPORT HH, KAMBWILI AND SINKAMBA TO THE PF POLICE ON MONDAY.

By Bright Lwenshi

PeP leader and house boy Sean Tembo will on monday at 09:00 hours report UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, NDC President Chishimba Kambwili and Green Party President Peter Sinkamba to the police.

Tembo will report the trio on grounds that they are inciting citizens to rise against the Electoral Confusion of PF Zambia (ECZ).

From the time Sean was beaten by the PF thugs, he has been behaving like a mwankole.

However, reports reaching us are that Sean has promised a job of Commerce Minister should Esau Chulu hand over 2021 presidency to Lungu.

Other than that, the house boy has been given government contracts through his disgraced firm which stole money in Botswana to now audit some government institutions.

He has also been placed on a weekly K20, 000 media appearances budget to be attacking the opposition though these funds are being used to develop his pig house.

This week the house boy featured on Diamond Television with UPND, NDC and Green party leaders for a serious national debate but being a PF paid house boy, Sean was all over and now he has promised Lungu to report the three leaders to the police and eventually have them arrested. -Koswe