By Charles Tembo in Masaiti

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he is getting disturbing reports about the confusion between the PF mobilisation committee and the structures on the Copperbelt.

And President Lungu says he may dissolve the Bowman Lusambo-led mobilisation committee if it continues the trend of not working with structures.

President Lungu said Copperbelt PF chairman Nathan Chanda should be given space to work.

The Head of State said this when he addressed party members and residents of Kafulafuta in Masaiti district.

He reminded party members that Chanda was the elected provincial chairman for Copperbelt and as such needs to be respected and supported by all, including those who once aspired to be chairman or chairperson.

“To those of you who have been appointed in the mobilisation committee, you must respect the party structures and work with them or else I will dissolve the mobilisation committee because mobilisation is not about individuals but the party,” President Lungu warned.

“We are getting reports in Lusaka about the confusion between the mobilisation committee and the structures on the Copperbelt. To the party structures, welcome and embrace newcomers. Teach them what PF is all about, as a pro-poor party, because politics is about numbers.”

President Lungu said the PF should start acting like the Church which welcomes everyone, and advised those who were being welcomed to reform and humble themselves to work with everyone in the party.

“Do not say this one was MMD or was UPND. Let us emulate [PF co-founder] Mr Sata who embraced everyone. If you want to be a good leader, be ready to be led,” he said.

President Lungu also warned those who are fighting sitting PF members of Parliament in his name or the name of the secretary general Davies Mwila to stop.

He said adoption time was coming and their works would speak for them.

“Just work hard and don’t fight each other. Today PF is the party of choice and everyone wants to stand on its ticket,” said President Lungu.