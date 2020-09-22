CONFUSION CHARECTERIZES FIRST DAY OF MOBILE ISSUANCE OF NRCs IN MAZABUKA

Confusion has characterized the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) in Mazabuka as residents where Monday morning left stranded at various centers which they found closed.

Byta FM Staffer Liyali Evans reports from Mazabuka that huge crowds flocked NRC mobile issuance centers at Namulonga, Namaila, Manyana and Munsangu but found them closed due to non-availability of materials used to print the cards.

However, a check at the National Registration Office at the ‘Boma’ found officers operating normally whilst Mazabuka District Commissioner Jenny Chirwa and Patriotic Front (PF) District Vice Chairperson Mabvuto Mutolwa where issuing affidavit forms to those wanting to obtain the national document.

Meanwhile, United Party for National Development (UPND) in Mazabuka has accused District Commissioner Jenny Chirwa and the PF of hijacking the mobile issuance of NRCs in the district.

Speaking during a press briefing, UPND Mazabuka District Chairperson Oliver Mulomba says the issuing of affidavit forms to those who want to obtain NRCs by the DC and PF official is suspicious.

Mulomba also expressed disappointment on the delay in the issuance of NRCs in some centers, thereby demanding for an extension to the exercise.

But when interviewed, Mazabuka District Commissioner Jenny Chirwa declined to comment in detail on the matter but promised to issue a comprehensive statement in due course.

Meanwhile, Mazabuka PF District Vice Chairperson Mabvuto Mutolwa has distanced his party from allegations that they have hijacked the mobile issuance of NRCs, adding that the UPND are just politicking.