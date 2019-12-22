CONFUSION ERUPTS AS PF WANTS TO TAKE OVER MUYUNDA MBOMA FUNERAL AND TRANSFER IT TO LUSAKA

There is confusion in Solwezi North Western Province at late Muyunda Mboma’s funeral house as ruling Patrotic Front ( PF) is trying to hijack the funeral from the main opposition United Party for National Development (UPND)

According to our Fixing Team stuffer who is on the ground in Solwezi, PF feels that UPND will take over the funeral of their member without allowing them to deep inside their pockets.

Meanwhile, PF is reported to have paid the family of the deceased huge amount of money in order for them to transfer the funeral to Makeni in Lusaka the step which has angered the UPND. The opposition warned PF to stay away of face the similar force they faced at Lawrence Banda’s funeral in Johnleing two months ago.

Muyunda was bashed by Edgar Lungu’s motorcade yesterday as she was trying to pick PF chitenje material thrown at her when [he] Lungu was passing Solwezi town.

The Fixing Team.