CONFUSION ERUPTS OVER NORTH WEST PF ADOPTION PROCESS

By DANTE BWALYA

Some Patriotic Front members in Solwezi Central constituency have staged a protest against the adoption process that took place yesterday for North Western province.

The members have told Diamond news that they are not in support of the PF central committee’s adoption for Solwezi central.

They have stated that they want Jackson Kungo who they had voted for to be adopted.

Kimasala ward chairlady Juliet Mwape says that if the PF will not give them Jackson Kungo, the members will not vote for the Solwezi central MP for the ruling party.