Confusion has just started in the Patriotic Front courtesy of Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, popularly known as GBM.

Following the Patriotic Front-PF’s move not to adopt GBM’s daughter for the recent Lukashya by-election, the former UPND Vice President but now reduced to a mere cadre by the PF which has given him a post of Vice Chairperson Mobilization, Mr Mwamba has now sponsored his own gang to destabilize the party.

This has been done after GBM realized how the ruling party has sidelined him.

A source close to GBM has told Zambia Eagle that the gang of thieves led by Congolese national Innocent Kalimanshi is being sponsored by GBM.

“I am sure the nation recently saw just how Kalimanshi gathered courage to warn President Edgar Lungu. Do you think that courage was done without money being paid to someone?

“What the PF should realize is that GBM has vowed not to leave any stone unturned on this matter and soon you will see the clashes between this Kalimanshi led group and those other groups comprising America one and others,” the source said.

Kalimanshi who has declared himself as National PF commander was during the week disowned by PF Secretary General Davies Mwila but still went ahead to organize the proceeding in which his mob sent warning to the PF officials who are against him.

“At first Kalimanshi warned the President and now he has warned the party. Expect clashes soon,” said the source.

He says GBM has already sensed signs of rejection in the party, but has vowed not to leave any stone unturned. He wants the Kalimanshi-led gang to protect him at the PF convention where he plans to challenge President Lungu. -Zambia Eagle