There is confusing reports in South Africa on whether a warrant of arrest has been issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Independent Media reported on Tuesday night that the National Prosecuting Authority issued a warrant of arrest for Magashule after a number of high-profile arrests have been made recently.

Magashule also confirmed knowledge of his intended arrest after Independent Media sent him questions at about 8.30pm on Tuesday.

“I’m aware. I’m aware,“ he said. ’’It’s going to be a Hollywood style type of thing. But we will see,” Magashule said.

Investigative unit The Hawks has however distanced itself from the IOL report that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the ruling ANC Secretary-General.

If Magashule is arrested he will charged over his role in the controversial Vrede Dairy Farm project. He will be charged for his alleged ’’failure to exercise oversight’’ relating to the Vrede Dairy Farm investigation.

Magashule was the premier of the Free State when money meant to empower emerging farmers was allegedly misused.

Sources inside the Hawks have confirmed that Magashule was part of the list of people who are set to be arrested this month.

Magashule declined to respond on whether any other high-profile ANC members would be arrested.

“I can’t talk of others. But we will see,” said Magashule briefly, before putting the phone down.

In August, The Star reported that more than R756m was paid to a company named in the Free State Vrede Dairy Farm scandal, with an alleged bribery payment scheme at the centre of lucrative contracts.

These allegations were contained in the charge sheet against Lenah Mohapi, a director at Superior Quality Trading, the company which received the R245m contract in 2014 to run agricultural projects in the Free State.

According to IOL, Magashule will be taken into custody for his role in the project.

In a statement, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation describes the report as a malicious intent to undermine the integrity of the organisation.

