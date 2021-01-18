CONFUSION IN PF KABWATA CONSTITUENCY LEADERSHIP AS SEATING MP GIVEN LUBINDA VOWS TO DITCH PF AFTER PARLIAMENT RESOLVE.

By Vinoria Mwewa

Confusion continues in Kabwata constituency PF leadership following the lack of respect to the seating MP Given Lubinda by aspiring candidates especially Danny Yenga and Clement Tembo.

But seating Mr Given Lubinda said he has much respect for all the candidates who are challenging him maintains that he is not thirst with power under PF because he is about to ditch the party and look the way forward to pave to the aspiring candidates who are challenging him.

Meanwhile Danny Yenga said he would have became an MP in Kabwata before given Lubinda he Gabe him a time which has now expired, he said. And Clement Tembo claims that Yenga is a foreigner he can’t save the party in Kabwata due to lack plenty numbers of followers.

But the supporters are saying they still love Given Lubinda because of what he has done for them in Kabwata.

Newspoint tv crew took time to hear both sides of candidates as well as their members.

Newspoint tv