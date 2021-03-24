By Leah Ngoma

Jonas Chanda yesterday lost the vote in the race to be re-adopted to stand as Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament on the PF ticket.

Health Minister Jonas Chanda yesterday lost the vote in the race to be re-adopted to stand as Bwana Mkubwa Member of Parliament on the PF ticket.

According to the score sheet obtained from the Constituency Executive Committee, Dr Chanda lost the vote to his main rival Warren Chisha Mwambazi after the incumbent only managed to get four votes out to the 20 available.

This saw Dr Chanda go into frenzy and confiscated the score sheet and forced the Acting Constituency Chairman a Mr. Chitalima to go into hiding in an attempt to disrupt the process and nullify the vote.

It is believed that Dr Chanda wants to influence the final outcome of the vote which is expected to be communicated to the district committee on Wednesday for onward transmission to the provincial committee and later to the national secretariat.

By close of business yesterday, the whereabouts of Mr Chitalima and Secretary Justo Bwalya, Chairlady Evelyn Tembo and Youth Treasurer Chibukisho Bwalya remained unknown.

But Dr Chanda says he was forced to step in and intervene because the vote was irregular further accusing his main rival Mr Mwambazi of bribing the entire constituency executive committee into voting for him.

Dr Chanda has alleged that Mr. Mwambazi gave out K10, 000 each to 12 members of the constituency executive and also paid for their accommodation at Fatmols Lodge in Ndola for him to be favored for adoption.

Dr Chanda now wants the District Executive Committee to nullify the outcome of the constituency vote and block the interviews for all aspiring candidates in Bwana Mkubwa set for Wednesday from taking place.

PHOENIX NEWS