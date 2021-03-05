By Chambwa Moonga

STEPHEN Katuka is the new UPND national chairman.

The post was held by Mutale Nalumango, who is now the opposition party’s vice-president.

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema announced 19 nominated national management committee (NMC) members.

According to the UPND constitution, the NMC is made up of 70 elected officials, 30 nominated ones and 10 provincial chairpersons – headed by the party president.

A fortnight ago, 70 officials (50 males and 20 females) were declared as NMC members, after they emerged victorious at the February 14 general assembly.

Hichilema announced 12 more women and seven men nominated as NMC members, at the UPND secretariat in Lusaka this afternoon.

He still has to nominate 11 more and he assures that such will be done shortly, in a couple of days, “so that we can focus on the work at hand.”

“As at today, we have brought in a legion of women because after the general assembly…. We set out a target for ourselves that we need to meet a certain percentage of NMC members constituted by women,” Hichilema said.

“We fell short by a small margin, through the general assembly. So, we went out looking for more women from across the country.”

Those nominated include Angela Kawandami, Grace Chivube, Matildah Shatuka, Mable Kamangala, Rose Sakala, Gertrude Imenda, Gladys Lundwe, Annie Matutu, Patricia Nawa, Regina Musokotwane, Lusa Kabemba and Cindy Kauka.

“These women constitute an additional number to those that were elected through the open general assembly,” he said.

“We have surpassed our target of 30 per cent of women in the NMC.”

The nominated male NMC members are Paul Sichamba, Paul Thole, Nathan Ilunga, Joseph Mphuka, Stephen Katuka, Musangu Njamba and Brian Ndumba.

Hichilema said: “you can say what you want about us. [But] we are determined to bring Zambians together.”

“Hatred has no place! Exclusion has no place,” he emphasised.

He further announced the chairman/chairperson and some deputies for some committees in the party.

They are as follows:

Sylvia Masebo (mobilisation and strategy), Charles Kakoma (commerce, trade and industry), Jack Mwiimbu (legal and constitutional affairs), Cornelius Mweetwa (information and publicity) [spokesperson], Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane (finance and economics), Watson Lumba (treasurer general), Doreen Mwamba (national women affairs chairperson), Gilbert Liswaniso (national youth chairman), Rose Sakala (international relations), Stephen Katuka (national chairman), Batuke Imenda (national coordinator), Brenda Tambatamba (community development), Subeta Mutelo, Gladys Tavaris and Edith Kamanga (national women affairs deputy chairpersons), Cindy Kauka (national youth deputy chairperson), and Likando Mufalali (infrastructure development).

Others are Gary Nkombo (elections), Grace Chibwa (finance and economics deputy chairperson), Gilles Yambayamba (tourism), Charles Kaisala (energy), Elias Mubanga (small-medium businesses), Newton Samakai (local government), Andrew Banda, Namakau Kabwiku and Collins Maoma (vice-national chairpersons), Levy Ngoma (agriculture), William Banda (chairman – special duties), Lusa Kabemba (deputy community development), Bernard Mpundu (industry), Martha Mushipe (trustee), Daphine Chabu (deputy chairperson legal and constitutional affairs), Loveness Malambo (deputy treasurer general), Patrick Mucheleka (deputy secretary general – politics), Gertrude Imenda (deputy secretary general – administration), and Kabesha Mulilo (lands).

He reminded those assigned roles in the party that there was nothing to celebrate about.

“Congratulations! But you are called to duty, not to celebration. This is a heavy load that you carry for the suffering masses of Zambia. That’s how we should treat any opportunity to serve,” Hichilema advised.

He also told UPND members the one thing to learn and live with; “that we are talented differently.”

“We need all the talents on the table. If we are all the same, we’ll not achieve anything,” he said.

“We are looking for people who are willing to serve the people of Zambia and are not going to give up because they have been splashed with tear gas; people who know why they are seeking public office. We don’t want an NMC member, a chairperson of a committee who just sits. No! No! No! Work, work.”

Hichilema added that over the years, he has learnt the art of growing the UPND membership.

“Very difficult task! But I have learnt to work with people that think differently from myself. We shouldn’t be driven by dislikes [but] by accommodating others,” noted Hichilema.