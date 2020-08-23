CONGRATULATIONS CHRIS & BEST WISHES DR KALYALYA

By all means I have a loci standi (enough grounds) to comment on the change in the top job at the Central Bank of Zambia (BoZ).

In my 15 years Banking profession career in Zambia between 1998 and 2011, I interacted alot with both the newly appointed Governor Christopher Mvunga and his predecessor Dr Denny Kalyalya. When I hit peak in my Banking career as a Director of Treasury & International Banking at then Finance Bank (Atlas Mara), I would meet Chris at International Conferences as he was also a director (of Retail I think) at one of the big banks in South Africa called Standard Bank (Stanbic in Zambia).

Dr Kalyalya I would engage with him here and there as he was the BoZ Deputy Governor then and more that I was the Chairman then of the Commercial Banks FOREX & Money market Dealers association.

When I joined politics in 2011, I was briefly the Deputy Minister of Finance in 2012 and by then Dr Kalyalya had moved to work at the World Bank in Washington DC, USA hired to man SADC desk that included Zambia.

We met in Tokyo, Japan then at the annual Word Bank conference. Together we attended all meetings to do with Zambia and Africa in general.

When I left the Ministry of Finance to Commerce Ministry, I was replaced or swapped with Hon Keith Mukata.He was a few years later replaced by Chris Mvunga around 2015. I therefore ‘reunited’ with Chris in Parliament away from the Banking professional World.

Thereon I came to learn that Chris is also a Matero born like me and we are both passionate about the Local Football team Lusaka Tigers which he tells me he played for in his teens.

So given above, I wish to Congratulate Chris on his appointment as the new BoZ Governor. There is time and space for everyone as set by God for various opportunities. Yours is now Chris. “Give us Iwee”. I called Chris this morning to Congratulate him and joked ” I hope you have a Signature. We don’t want kufwantika (thumb stamp) on our Kwacha”.

As for Dr Kalyalya, I can only but wish you well Sir in your future endevours.

Miles B. Sampa

Former Banker & Former Deputy Finance Minister.

Sunday 23rd August, 2020, 3pm