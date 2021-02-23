BY UPND BWACHA CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING MP- HONOURABLE PERCY CHATO

CENTRAL~Kabwe

CONGRATULATIONS MADAM MUTALE NALUMANGO ON YOUR APPOINTMENT AS UPND VICE PRESIDENT.

We lead while others follow, no turning back we are moving forward at the pace of light. Thumbs up to our visionary and hardworking leader president HH for another progressive decision he has made today regarding the appointment of Mutale Nalumango as UPND Vice President.

This is total class, total inclusiveness, total adherence to gender balance, this is quality to the core and in unison we are extremely proud to announce that the 30% women threshold has been achieved by the mighty UPND.

May you continue flying without perching madam Vice President the UPND is just a stone throw away from victory with your appointment.