Lusaka 11th April 2021

Congratulations to HH for his consistency, unlike these political prostitutes. By Emmanuel Malite. Esq.

For once, HH will bring a different kind of politics, not the mediocre and political prostitution that we see now.

Zambia is at a critical moment right now; it’s break or make it. A man like HH should be commended for his consistent approach to his political journey when the country has gotten to a place where morality and integrity is rarely seen amongst politicians in Zambia today.

Yes, the current crop of politicians is far from being of inspirational character. I think Zambians have a moral obligation to try this man for the Republican Presidency. We might be delaying decency in political environment. Look at how we all talk about how late President Mwanawasa MHSRIP, fought corruption but he was accused of not being an experienced politician.

My plea is that the so-called “political heavyweights” have been a let-down because theirs is to feed tammies, not service to the nation.

Look at how suddenly they have re-grouped just to fight one man who they call isn’t politician! Well, if politics in Zambia means manipulation or crookednes, then we need a non-political character to take over. This country is at the edge of collapsing and many people have lost trust in politicians at this critical moment.

No matter how hard Evil tries, it can never quite match up to the power of Good, because Evil is ultimately self-destructive. Evil may set out to corrupt others, but in the process corrupts itself.

It’s time to vote with our brains, unlike voting for a song or dances, like the 2016 mess.