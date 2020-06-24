Dr. Chishimba Kambwili Writes:

Congratulations to the winning team in the Malawi general elections, the opposition alliance. Africa longs to see this type of togetherness, a togetherness that stands up, rises and brings about the much desired change.

You have shown Africa what unity of purpose truly means, as fellow opposition leaders we are extremely thrilled and immensely proud of your huge achievement.

Congratulations to his excellency Lazarous Chakwera and his running mate Saulos Chilima.