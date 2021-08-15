CONGRATULATIONS TO PRESIDENT-ELECT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

August 15, 2021

Dear Mr. President-Elect:

Please accept my warm congratulations on your election to the office of the President of the Republic of Zambia, and my best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high office.

Your long and thorny journey to State House is indeed an inspirational example of resilience and peserverance.

As you now embark upon your new responsibilities, we pray that you will carry the same fortitude to change the culture of the politics of the belly and intolerance that characterised the previous regime.

The Zambian people now look forward to seeing you fulfil your campaign promises which include immediately reducing the exchange rate by at least K5, fixing the economy and, running a lean and corrupt free government, in addition to promptly removing the running of commuter points and markets from unruly political cadres.

Given the numerous politically motivated imprisonments and overall harassment you have gone through, we trust that your government will be more tolerant of dissenting views.

In line with the Scriptures which summon us to pray for our leaders, you can rest assured of our prayers as we pray that God fills you with wisdom to prevail over the affairs of our nation.

By the same token, we urge the outgoing Head of State His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu to be magnanimous in defeat and concede to President -Elect Hichilema. In this way the incumbent will be remembered more for his strength in defeat than for his weakness in rulership.

God bless you Mr President-Elect;

God bless the outgoing President;

God bless the people of the Republic of Zambia.

Sincerely,

ANDYFORD MAYELE BANDA

President – People’s Alliance for Change