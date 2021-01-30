CONGRATULATIONS TO PRESIDENT HH FOR SUCCESSFULLY FILING IN OF NOMINATIONS.

We would like congratulate our president Mr Hakainde Hichilema for successfully filing in of his nomination papers as a presidential candidate for our party’s general Congress slated for 14th February this year. We have no doubt that this marks the start of the journey to victory come an election day in August this year.

We would like to remind the president that the country is yearning for his exemplary leadership which he has already exhibited over the past years.There is so much that is expected from him because citizens have completely lost hope in the current PF government due to the many hardships that have been induced by them.

The successful filing in of president HH as party presidential candidature signifies hope for the future of our country, it also demonstrates how accommodative and democratic our party UPND is as we saw many other candidates jostling to file in for other positions in the National Management Committee.

As Lusaka Province we take so much pride in this event which is historical in nature for the fact that it was last held in Lusaka Province over 10years ago. It is a rare moment in our province which every member of the party should be proud of.

Our glowing tribute goes to the Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta for representing the province well and delivering the message of hope. We also thank our Chairlady Rosa Zulu for making sure that her team was on hand to add colour and seeing to it that the event was a marvel.

Further we wish to salute the rest of the members that participated in the successful hosting of this historical event. We say thank so much and God bless you. We can only assure you that we value your support, your efforts and your input. We want to assure you again that your effort is not in vain.

Last but not the least, we give our utmost gratitude to the commissioners, the members of the civil society organizations namely, Pamela Chisanga of Action Aid, CiSCA president Judith Mulenga and GEARS executive director McDonald Chipenzi. We are deeply indebted to them, however we are grateful that they could find time out of their busy schedules to come and witness the filing in of nomination papers by president Hakainde Hichilema.

God bless you all.

INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY DESK

UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE.