CONSEQUENCES OF A RIGGED ELECTION~Nixon Chisenga

Kitwe….22-08-20

In a democracy,an election is the voice of the people….a good contender in this competition must ensure that the electorates are contented with their style of rule especially through meeting anticipated people’s basic needs like healthcare services, education and sanitation.

The intentions of the aspirants must be clearly outlined to enhance hope and confidence in the prospective change.

Leaders that fail to meet the their promises and resort to rig Elections in their favour end up in a hostile leadership quagmire where they feel unwelcome to their own people,the people they claim to have voted them …

Discontentment builds in amongst the subjects leading to mistrust and unending questions towards the leadership. The perpetuity of that situation bleeds hate , resentment and disunity which in turn renders society ungovernable.

Stealing /planning to steal Victory in an election is treasonous as it’s consequences range from war to many other regrettable devastating results that have plunged many countries into irretrievable damage.

As a country,we ought to carefully admonish anyone with such intentions of putting our country on the chopping board as such acts if left unattended,can lead to regrettable circumstances.

Our peoples patience should not be taken for a ride….

Any leaders with questionable traits must be kept away from delicate matters of life like an ELECTION