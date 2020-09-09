Political analyst Mark Simuwe writes.

“CONSEQUENCES OF REGISTERING UNDERAGE CHILDREN”

1.NRC Officers in the area where these illegal registrations are taking place shall be prosecuted;

2.Children acquiring illegal NRCs will retire earlier than their actual age..e.g even at 30 years old;

3.The children registering will not qualify for some privileges e.g government sponsorship as they will be overage;

4. Children acquiring NRCs early may fail to meet the requirements for recruitment in the army, police , ZNS as they will be overage when they complete school; and

5.parents risking the lives of underage children incase of violent elections.