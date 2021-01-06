CONSORTIUM OF CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENTS DEMAND HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER AND IG DISMISSAL

A dozen civil society organisations have written to President Edgar Lungu appealing for the dismissal of Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo and Police Inspector General (IG), Kakoma Kanganja.

They are asking why President Lungu has allowed Kanganja to remain commander of a service that he has mismanaged for the last several years, but fired his juniors.

Police Deputy Inspector General for Operations, Bonny Kapeso and his counterpart at administration, Eugene Sibote were dismissed following the killing of two innocent civilians late last year.

In an open letter signed by Transparency International Zambia, (TI-Z) Executive Director, Maurice Nyambe, they argue that rebuilding the police’s image must begin with Kampyongo and Kanganja’s dismal.

Nyambe says the service under the current IG caused the deaths of at least three other citizens, including Vespers Shimunzhila the University of Zambia student, and Frank Mugala, a 14-year old Grade 8 pupil.

“Your Excellency, while we note the changes you have made in response to the interim report, our considered view is that they do not go far enough and will not yield the kind of changes that need to happen within the rank and file of the Zambia Police Service. At best those changes are merely cosmetic. We are perplexed, Your Excellency, as to why

the two Deputy Inspector-Generals have been held accountable for the behaviour of the Police on 23rd December, and yet their commanding officer, the Inspector-General, has been allowed to continue presiding over the same Police Service that he has mismanaged for the last several years. In the same vein, the Minister of Home Affairs Mr. Stephen Kampyongo has also not faced any punitive action for presiding over a Police Service whose earlier recklessness caused the deaths of at least three other citizens, including Vespers Shimunzhila the University of Zambia student, and Frank Mugala, a 14-year old Grade 8 pupil,” he stated.

He has since asked the President to fire the two and assure the nation of peace and stability going into this year’s elections in August.

The organisations include among others TI-Z, Council of Churches in Zambia, Actionaid, Centre for Trade and Development, Women for Change, NGOCC, Zitukule Consortium and Chapter One Foundation.