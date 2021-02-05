05/02/2021

Contact : Trevor Mwiinde

National youth secretary

E-mail : [email protected]

PRESS RELEASE

A FREE AND FAIR ELECTION IS NOT NEGOTIABLE

_”Conspiracy to rig an election is a crime and any person involved will be treated as a criminal.”_ Trevor Mwiinde

United Party for National Development (UPND) National Youth Secretary Trevor Mwiinde has warned that his party Youths are more than ready to effect citizen arrest on any law breaker in the run up to the general elections scheduled for August this year. Constitutionally speaking, Mr. Mwiinde said conspiring to rig an election is a crime and wondered why a Priest would be advocating for a criminal act.

A free and fair election is not negotiated and UPND shall not sit back and watch the PF together with it’s surrogates break the law with impunity.

As law abiding citizens, we shall stand to protect our constitution and effect citizen arrest on any regardless of his/her status in society provided they want to promote illegalities in line with August elections.

Mr. Mwiinde called on Zambians to rise up and protect the country against a small clique of selfish and greedy individuals who are ready to trade the peace and unity in Zambia for personal gains even at a cost of endangering the lives of innocent citizens.

Evident are uncalled for events that have taken place such as gassing schemes and supply of expired medicines which God has been merciful and gracious enough to protect us from.

Mwiinde has further called on all the youths to be vigilant ahead of August elections and be ready to protect their future which is enshrined in the voter’s card. Thus for this reason, he has disclosed that he will be vying for the position of National Youth Chairman at the coming UPND convention in order to form a vibrant Youth movement in the party ahead of the general elections to deliver victory at all cost.

UPND MEDIA