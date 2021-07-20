ELECTIONS TO BE HELD IN CONSTITUENCIES AND WARDS WHERE FRESH NOMINATIONS TOOK PLACE A FERTILE GROUND FOR CHALLENGING THE OUTCOME DUE TO ALLEGED BREACH OF CONSTITUTION BY ECZ

By Patricia Male

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy, Research Services –GEARS- initiative has charged that the Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- did not fully comply with the provisions of article 52(6) in calling for nominations on a date that makes the 30 days to fall outside the election date.

GEARS Initiative Executive Director McDonald Chipenzi has observed that calculations show that the 12 July which was the date of nominations for the cancelled election for Mpulungu, Lusaka Central and Kasenengwa among others was 32 days to the election when the law demands within 30 days.

Mr. Chipenzi says it will therefore be important for ECZ to clear this abnormality in respect of the law as the 30 days expire a day before the election which means the fresh election in these constituencies were supposed to be held on 11 august, 2021 not 12 august, 2021.

He says elections that will be held in constituencies and wards where fresh nominations were done therefore breach the constitution and will be a fertile ground for challenging the outcome of these seats after the polls.

PHOENIX NEWS