By Leah Ngoma and Prudence Siabana

Government has re-gazetted the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 with proposed parliamentary amendments from the parliamentary select committee.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says all the amendments arising from the parliamentary committee report have been incorporated in the government gazette number 534 of 12th June 2020.

Addressing the media in lusaka today, Mr. Lubinda says what has not been included is the proposed further amendment to article 165 which shall be moved by Nalikwanda Member of Parliament Geoffrey Lungwangwa.

And Mr. Lubinda has emphasized that there is no provision in the standing orders of parliament which can allow bill 10 to be withdrawn from parliament and be admitted during the same session.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lubinda says if bill 10 is not passed into law, it will not be the loss of the pf but all Zambians.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the House of Chiefs, his Royal Highness Chief Kaputa has demanded that Members of Parliament should allow bill 10 to be tabled as it goes for second reading in the next sitting of parliament which resumes next week.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Chief Kaputa says he is aware that there has been a lot of efforts to decampaign bill 10 but is advising parliamentarians to instead debate the bill so that they can bring out the merits and demerits of its contents.

He states that debating bill 10 is the only way of dealing with governance matters and giving an opportunity to Zambians to be enlightened on the intended benefits of the contents of bill 10 to the governance of the country.

Chief Kaputa has since urged parliamentarians to allow their conscious to prevail over their emotions as the bill is beyond tribe or political party but about the country.

PHOENIX NEWS