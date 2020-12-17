Constitutional Court judge Enock Mulembe has died.
Prior to his appointment as ConCourt Judge, he served as director at Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) and Director at Human Rights Commission.
He also lectured law students at several renowned universities.
“I regret to inform you of the passing of Hon. Mr. Justice Enoch Kalimunda Mulembe, Hon. Judge of the Constitutional Court. Hon. Mr. Justice Mulembe aged 52 passed away this morning at 09:20 at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka,” the Judiciary has stated.
“The funeral gathering is at Plot 21548 Chalala, off Mosi-oa-Tunya Road, Lusaka. Mourners are advised to observe COVID-19 guidelines. Further details on the funeral arrangements shall be communicated in due course.”
MHSRIEP
