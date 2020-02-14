Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa has filed for divorce in the Lusaka High Court, seeking dissolution of his 26-year-old marriage to his wife Vivien Nsingo Sangwa.

State Counsel Sangwa has told the court his marriage to Vivien has broken down irretrievably and that the two have lived separately for five years now.

His petition was filed in court on February 6, 2020 where he explained that he was married through a civil ceremony in 1993 and he and his wife lived as husband and wife in Lusaka West until December, 2014 when they separated.

State Counsel Sangwa’s wife is also a lawyer but now lives in Ndola.

They have three children but he said the marriage has broken down irretrievably by reason of the fact that the petitioner and the respondent have lived apart for a continuous period of more than five (5) years immediately preceding the presentation of this petition.