By McDonald CHIPENZI, Electoral Expert, 12/05/2020

CONSTITUTIONAL & LEGAL MANDATE OF THE ECZ IN FILLING IN CASUAL VACANCIES IN ELECTIVE POSITIONS.

Article 229 of the Constitution sets the tone for the Commission under Clause 2(b) which mandates the Commission to “conduct elections…”among other mandates.

This provision is operationalised by two Acts of Parliament namely, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (Amendment) Act of 2019 and the Electoral Process Act No 35 of 2016.

Section 4 (1) of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (Amendment) Act mandates the Commission to, subject to the Constitution, “direct, supervise and control elections in a fair and impartial manner”

Article 52 (1) and (2) mandates the Commission to receive or reject nomination papers from candidates. The Commission can reject the nomination papers “if the candidate does not meet the qualifications or procedural requirements specified for election to that office” being applied to.

This is the only Article in the Constitution that empowers the Commission to accept or reject the papers while the rest of the electoral process activities such as the holding of by elections and the execution of a resignations submitted to it in writing, are non negotiable to the Commission. It is not empowered to reject a resignation letter from a resignee or negotiate the withdrawal of the resignation with a resignee.

Article 158(1)(b) stresses that where a vacancy occurs in the office of the Mayor, Council Chairperson or Councilor through a resignation, which resignation is prescribed in Article 157(2)(b) which is by giving “one month’s NOTICE, in writing, to the Mayor or Council Chairperson, a by-election shall be held in accordance with Article 57.”

The Commission under Article 158 (1) only is expected to receive information/letter of resignation of a Councilor from the Town Clerk or Council Secretary of the local authority, in writing, within 7 days of the occurrence of the vacancy” in the respective elective position.

Without any compromise, Article 57(1) mandates the Commission to hold a by-election and puts it succinctly clear that, “where a vacancy occurs in the office of the Member of Parliament, Mayor, Council Chairperson or Councilor, a by-election SHALL be held within ninety days of the occurrence of the vacancy”.

The above provision does not give the Commission an airvent to breathe either by waiting for the expiring of the 30 day notification period or negotiate for a withdrawal of the resignation letter by the resignee but expect the Commission to execute its mandate-that of calling for a by-election in accordance with Article 57.

What the law expects of the Commission to do once it receives the resignation letter from the resignee submitted through the Town Clerk or Council Secretary with an effective date of resignation in it is as prescribed in Article 57(3) which guides thus “the Electoral Commission SHALL, by regulation, set the place where, and the date and time when, a by-election is to be held” and not wait and see whether the resignee will rescind his/her decision to resign in the 30 days notification period.

The question what happens once the resignee rescinds the decision to resign when the Commission had already receipted the resignation letter? Does it mean that the Commission tears the resignation letter in total disrespect and disregard of the provisions of Articles 57(1) and (3) and 158 (1)(b) of the Constitution? Can’t this be a clear breach of the Constitution by the Commission?

The above arguement is also related to the role the Speaker of the National Assembly play in an event of casual vacancy in the Assembly.

Article 72(8) prescribes what the Speaker and the Commission are supposed to do thus, “where a vacancy occurs in the National Assembly, the Speaker SHALL, within seven days of the occurrence of the vacancy, inform the Electoral Commission of the vacancy, in writing, and a by-election shall be held in accordance with Article 57.”

The resignation of a Member of Parliament either elected or nominated is well set out in Article 72 (2) (a) and (3)(a) which is “by notice, in writing, to the Speaker” except that above cited Article does not prescribe the notification period within which the resignation should be done.

Therefore, I find the acceptance of a withdrawal letter/rescinding of the decision to resign by resignees after the Commission has received such documents as per establish as an indirect way of allowing a resignee to recontest his/her seat in the life of that Council contrary to the provisons of Articles 72 regarding the resignation of an MP and 157 for a Councilor which guide that a resignee cannot recontest his/her seat in the life of that Parliament or Council.

Article 157 (3) instructs thus, “where a councilor resigns…the Councilor SHALL not be eligible for re-election as Councilor for the duration of the term of that Council.”

With the foregoing, it is abundant clear that rescinding of one resignation decision as a councilor, Mayor/Chairperson and or MP is not provided for in the law and the Commission is execising powers it has not to accept withdrawals from resignees.

Like said earlier, since staleholders have not challenged the Commission’s guidance on this matter, the guidance remain valid until challenged in COURT.

In the public court, those who have rescinded their decisons to resign are judged not guilty of breaking the law and as responsible as they have saved the country, stakeholders and the Commission the money, energy, time etc supposed to have been spent in those by-elections.

Above all, their decisions potently saved their electorate from possible contractors and spreaders of the Coronavirus pandemic likely to have been spread during campaigns by people from epicenters of the disease to by-election areas.