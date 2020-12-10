CONSTRUCTION OF KAZUNGULA BRIDGE HALTS AGAIN AS ZAMBIA FAILS TO PAY

By Kelly Muwana

Zambia has once more failed to pay the company constructing the Kazungula Bridge, a project that crosses the Zambezi River and borders Botswana and Zambia.

The contractor, Daewoo E&C has complained that despite numerous requests for money to complete the bridge, there has been no response.

The contractor fears that, given that Zambia has failed to pay back Eurobonds, chances of being paid are bleak. The construction has therefore been halted once more.