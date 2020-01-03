By Penjani Banda

Some consumers in Lusaka have cried foul following the implementation of the hiked electricity tariffs by state power utility firm, ZESCO.

The Energy Regula tion Board last week announced electricity tariff hikes averaging 113 percent for domestic consumers effective 1st January 2020.

But some consumers talked to by Phoenix News in Lusaka say they have already felt the pinch and are worried if they will be able to sustain the electricity cost which has more than doubled.

While some consumers feel hopeless about the situation, others are hopeful that eventually the tariffs will be reduced as the year 2020 progresses.

Last week, ZESCO had announced that it would be revising electricity tariffs by an average of 115% and 49% for domestic and commercial end users effective January 1st, 2020.

PHOENIX NEWS