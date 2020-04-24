Chilufya Tayali:

CONTACT TRACING: IT’S MORE COMPLICATED THAN WE ARE MAKING IT SEEM, CASE IN POINT, FACTS ABOUT THE 2 CHINGOLA COVID-19 PATIENTS.

The man left Zambia by train for Tanzania on 23rd March 2020 for business. He arrived back in Zambia, Nakonde District, on 10th April 2020 with his goods on a Truck.

The wife joined him in Nakonde and they lodged at Zwangendaba Lodge for 3 days pending clearance of goods.

On 15th April, they left Nakonde for Chingola on Power tools bus and arrived in Kitwe at 21hrs. The Truck drivers proceeded to Solwezi, as his final destination.

Same night, they were transferred onto a smaller bus which moved them to Chingola.

On 16th April, the wife took deliveries to KCM for business Supply.

The couple reported to the hospital on 21st April with complaints of failure to breathe, flue, cough, general body malaise.

Now let’s look at the contacts for possible tracing of people that could be infected and certainly be quarantined.

Hotel in Tanzania, Truck driver and his Contacts up to Solwezi, Passengers on Power Tools bus from Nakonde to Kitwe, Passengers on Small bus from Kitwe to Chingola, Taxi Driver in Chingola used by the wife and his clients and family and friends, Families and friends interacted by the couple from arrival in Chingola til they tested positive almost a week later, KCM employees who served her that day and their families and friends, the children at home, Maid and Garden boy and their children.

This chain can end up connecting to anyone, so may God save us, but should we open Churches right now? Was the President correctly advised on this?

Fact in this article were compiled by Comrade Daaram courtesy of KCM Press Release

