CONTINUED BLOCKING OF HH FROM CAMPAIGNING ENOUGH GROUND TO PETITION ELECTION IF HE LOSES

Balewa Zyuulu

The Foundation For Democratic Process –FODEP- says it is unacceptable for the Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- to continue ignoring calls by political stakeholders to create a level playing field for all candidates ahead of next Thursday’s general election.

FODEP Executive Director George Chimembe says his organization has noted with concern the persistent illegal blocking of UPND Alliance Presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema from conducting campaigns in the Northern circuit of the country.

Mr Chimembe has warned that the current electoral injustices targeted at the opposition is enough ground to petition the electoral outcome should the ruling party retain power.

In an interview, Mr Chimembe has since reminded the ECZ that they are accountable to the people of Zambia as the main stakeholders in the coming election, hence the need for them to level the playing field as it is a prerequisite for a free and fair election.

Phoenix News