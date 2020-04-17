The Chewa Royal Establishment (CRE) says it is surprised with reports that gule wamkulu has continued to be performed in senior Chief Nzamane’s area of Kasenengwa District despite the ban as a result of covid-19.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today, Chewa Royal Establishment Spokesperson Lucas Phiri says the establishment is surprised by the development as Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi banned the performance of traditional dances and holding of traditional courts sessions until further notice because of the coronavirus.

Mr. Phiri says the paramount chief gave a directive some three weeks ago to all the Chewa chiefs that performing traditional dances should be stopped immediately following the outbreak of the coronavirus and all Chewas are expected to adhere.

He says Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi further instructed his subordinate chiefs to help government in sensitizing their subjects on the dangers of coronavirus as well as the measures put in place by government to avoid the spread of the disease.

Mr. Phiri says he will engage Chief Mbang’ombe of the Chewa people in Katete District who is bordering with Senior Chief Nzamane’s Chiefdom who happens to be a Ngoni chief to see the best way of solving the matter within a shortest possible time if at all the traditional dance of gule wamkulu has continued to be performed in the area.