UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Secretary General Steven Katuka has called on party members to make submissions towards the party constitutional amendment process in readiness for the elective General Assembly later this year.

Speaking when he addressed party secretaries drawn from Lusaka province this morning,Mr.Katuka revealed that the party constitution is currently undergoing amendments and refinements in order to keep up with modern democratic tenets.

He urged the general party membership to make submissions towards the process as the UPND constitution is a people’s document that cannot be left to a few people as no one has the monopoly of knowledge.

He also called for discipline and hard work among the membership especially those in structures and urged secretaries to remain on top of things as the party readies itself to form government in the next General election.

“As custodians of the party records and membership data, you are called upon to continue updating the database to allow us determine our growth rate.It is only when we have accurate data and records that we would know for certain which areas need interventions and the UPND looks up-to you for help in that regard.

The meeting was attended by Lusaka Provincial,district and constituency chairmen and secretaries and is intended at equipping the participants with information on the party constitution, disciplinary code, manifesto as well as record keeping.