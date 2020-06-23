CONTROVERSIAL BILL TEN GOES BACK TO PARLIAMENT TODAY

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF ZAMBIA FOURTH SESSION OF THE TWELFTH ASSEMBLY

ORDER PAPER – TUESDAY, 23RD JUNE, 2020 AT 1430 HOURS

QUESTION FOR ORAL ANSWER (STANDING ORDER 31)

245. Dr M Malama (Kanchibiya) – to ask the Minister of Health:

(a) whether the Government is aware that the residents of Mbati

area in Chief Kabinga’s Chiefdom in Kanchibiya Parliamentary Constituency are unable to access health services due to the closure of Mbati Rural Health Centre, following the damage caused by floods;

(b) if so, what urgent measures are being taken to ensure that the

residents continue to access health services; and

(c) when the rehabilitation of staff houses, which were also

damaged by floods, will commence.

QUESTION FOR WRITTEN ANSWER

8. Dr Chibanda (Mufulira) – to ask the Minister of Health:

(a) how many patients, in the following categories, were evacuated out of the country by the Government for specialist medical treatment from January, 2017 to January, 2019:

(i) VIPs;

(ii) ordinary Zambians; and

(iii) foreign nationals living in Zambia;

(b) how much money was spent on the following, year by year:

(i) medical bills;

(ii) upkeep of family members, if any;

(iii) hire of air ambulances;

(iv) transportation to and from; and

(v) repatriation of bodies, where patients died;

(c) whether the Government has any plans to procure an air ambulance; and

(d) if so, when the plans will be implemented.

ORDERS OF THE DAY

1. The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, National Assembly Bill No. 10

of 2019) – Motion (17th March) – Resumption of Debate: (Mr Mawere, MP)

2. Thanks – His Excellency the President’s Address – Motion (10th March) –

Resumption of Debate: (Mr Ngulube, MP)