By Chileshe Mwango

In a turn of words, Government has clarified that the newly constructed flyover bridge situated along Alick Nkhata road in Lusaka will not be demolished barely 24 hours after local government permanent secretary Bishop Ed Chomba directed for its demolition.

Local Government Minister Charles Banda has told journalists in Lusaka today that the statement by Bishop Chomba is his own opinion and does not represent government views.

Dr. Banda has further disclosed that currently, no technical advice has found the flyover bridge to be a death trap as insinuated by the permanent secretary.

He has since apologized to President Edgar Lungu and AFCON, the company that was engaged to work on the bridge for the embarrassment his ministry may have caused.

Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Ed Chomba yesterday ordered the demolition of the newly constructed Alick Nkhata flyover bridge in Lusaka saying it is a death trap and lacks the basic minimum standards of a bridge.

Bishop Chomba wondered which Zambian engineers approved such a structure and called for seriousness in the engineering sector.

PHOENIX NEWS