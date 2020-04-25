By Tinkerbel Mwila and Prudence Siabana

Some bus conductors and drivers on the copperbelt are reportedly renting out face masks to passengers for temporal use.

The passengers without masks are being charged k1 for a face mask which they use up until they reach their destination after which they return to the bus conductors.

However, bus and taxi drivers association says the association will not condone such behavior from its members.

Association president Jonathan Chileshe has told Phoenix News in an interview that any member found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.

And Ndola City Council Public Relations Manager Tilyenji Mwanza has confirmed that the local authority has received several reports from passengers to that effect.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Medical Association has cautioned members of the public not to substitute other covid-19 preventive measures with wearing of face masks only.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Association President, Dr. Samson Chisele says wearing of face masks alone will not help prevention the further spread of the virus but that people ought to continue observing hand washing and avoid unnecessary travels among other measures.

Dr. Chisele adds that business houses must also continue to comply with the preventive measures put in place by the health authorities by placing hand washing facilities at the entrance of their businesses and make sure customers make use of them.

Recently Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya announced the mandatory wearing of face masks to be worn in public places as one way of avoiding person to person transmission.

PHOENIX NEWS