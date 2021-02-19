*Statement for Immediate Release*

*19th February, 2021

*COPPERBELT CHIEF SALUTES HAKAINDE HICHILEMA FOR TAKING UPND TO A SUCCESSFUL CONGRESS*

As United Party for National Development (UPND) Copperbelt Provincial Chairman,

I wish to express happiness for the successful holding of the just ended party National Congress at which the Party President and new National Management Committee (NMC) were elected. The peaceful atmosphere, non violent nature, issue based and excellent organization which characterized the Congress is a clear testimony that UPND is more than ready to form government come 12th August, 2021.

I and indeed the entire Provincial management commitee would like to profoundly thank the Party President Mr Hakainde Hichilema, working with the Organising Committee chaired by Mr Gary nkombo , for having managed, through his outstanding leadership and organisational skills, to organise a peaceful, non violent and transparent party Congress.

This has proved the prophets of doom wrong, who continued insinuating at every turn and preaching to the nation the gospel of innuendo and ridicule that the party’s delay in holding the Congress was because of dictatorial tendencies.

To the contrary, the Party President, who has a vision not only for the party but for the entire Country, encouraged the spirit of openness from nominations to voting time and party members across the Country ascribed to the very values and ideals of the party and participated in all aspects of the Congress without being pressured by anyone.

Conventions are held by history and morality as assemblies that are characterised by violence, trickery, swindle, corruption, vote buying, malice, thuggery and hatred. This regrettable picture was not seen at the UPND convention.

The party in the Province has attributed the successful holding of the party Congress whose outcome has shocked and silenced the critics, to the excellent and inspiring leadership provided by the Zambian incoming President Hakainde Hichilema, come 12th August, 2021.

We wish to sincerely thank President Hakainde Hichilema for the leadership provided in ensuring the successful and smooth hosting of the virtual Congress which showed that Indeed UPND has not only the national character, but also enough numbers of membership in all the 10 Provinces of Zambia.

We are also duty bound to applaud the organizing committee for the professional manner in which they organized and managed the tedious process especially that we are in the middle of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

We further wish to appreciate the leadership role provided by our national chairman for elections in ensuring the success of the entire process. More importantly, we sincerely thank all the participants on the Copperbelt especially NGO’s like (DEGHA and GEARS) and other Provinces for the exemplary conduct and constructive contributions during the Congress.

In this token of appreciation, I would like to also register our utmost gratitude over the manner our security wing managed to maintain peace and order before, during and after the Congress. They took it upon themselves to protect everyone who attended the Congress.

This is a true demonstration that UPND is a peaceful party contrary to the rantings of the outgoing ruling party.

Let me also thank the Media Team for the excellent manner in which they managed to coordinate the activities and enhancing the transparency of the entire process before, during and after the Congress.

The outcome of the just ended party national Congress should more than ever before motivate all the party members in the structures to go out in full gear to recruit more new members in readiness for the forthcoming tripartite elections.

I wish to encourage the people who didn’t make it to the NMC not to lose hope as this is not the end of the road. Let us embrace one another and forge ahead and cultivate the unity of purpose.

Let us move forward with UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema and liberate the Country from this uncaring regime that has put Zambians in abject poverty and misery.

Issued by//

Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt Provincial Chairman