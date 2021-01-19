COPPERBELT permanent secretary Bright Nundwe has told police commissioner Elias Chushi to be brave as the country is in an election year.

Nundwe said the province is very delicate when it comes to election time.

He further cautioned police in the region to be above board in their operations.

“We are already in the year of elections and I demand that you and your team on the Copperbelt are expected to be above board in the execution of your duties as the police chief and your team,” he said.

Nundwe urged the police to work with other security wings in the province to ensure that all illegal activities were curbed.

He said police should not show bias in their execution of duties as the province needs unity and sanity.

“Therefore, we cannot develop as a province in the absence of peace, unity and order. I further advise you to ensure that you acquaint yourself with these projects so that if there is any disorder, you and your staff should bring sanity,” Nundwe said.

He called for constant police presence at the three main boarders in the province to ensure there are no illegal activities.