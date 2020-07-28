COPPERBELT PEOPLE REFUSE TO WEAR PF REGALIA AS PARTY DECIDES TO DRESS TREES, DOGS CANNOT BE SEEN ALSO.

By George Lemba

People on the Copperbelt province’s Chililabombwe district have started refusing to even accept the LOSING PF regalia.

Other than refusing to get the regalia, people are stating publicly that they can’t even wear the same.

A random check in Chililabombwe found PF officials opting to dress trees as not even dogs look willing to be wrapped in the regalia this time around.

A close section when asked stated that it is the same regalia and bottles of Konyagi beer that made them vote for a leader (Edgar Lungu) and a party (PF) which has no plan for the country.

And PF officials in Chililabombwe complained to Koswe that they had no message to tell people adding that people are more resolved to vote out PF on the Copperbelt than any other province in the country.

Asked whether dressing trees was the best campaign, the PF officials lamented that not even dogs were showing signs of accepting such and that worse off people are even threatening to beat anyone seen dressed in PF regalia.

When Former President Rupiah Banda was losing power in 2011, his party started dressing dogs, chickens and once in a while trees in its regalia as more people had decided not to even wear the regalia and this is the same direction that outgoing leader Edgar Lungu has taken.

Using Chinese funds and stolen government money, Lungu’s PF is busy printing 2021 campaign materials in excess with the view of swaying people into voting for the losing PF.-Koswe