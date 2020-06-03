COPPERBELT PF CONGRATULATES HON DAVIES CHAMA FOR HIS APPOINTMENT AS DEPUTY NATIONAL CHAIRPERSON

…as Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda commends President Edgar Lungu for his continuous appointment of women in key positions.

Copperbelt, Wednesday, 3rd June 2020.

The Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Provincial Executive Committee has welcomed and congratulated Hon. Davies Chama for his appointment as the governing party’s deputy national chairperson.

PF Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Chanda has wished Hon. Chama best wishes in his new party position.

Hon. Chama is the current Minister of Defence.

Mr. Chanda is confident that Hon. Chama as the former party Secretary General and member of the central committee will perform his duties diligently for the party.

And Mr. Chanda has thanked President Lungu for his continuous appointment of women in key positions.

This follows the appointment of Hon. Elizabeth Phiri, MP Minister of Gender, as Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee and taking up the position of Chairperson for Industries.

Mr. Chanda has wished the two God’s blessings as they serve the party and the nation in their respective positions and urged the party members in the province to gave the two appointees maximum support.

He said President Edgar Lungu in appointing Hon. Phiri is showing that he wants to bridge the gap of women appointments in line with the Gender protocol of have a 50-50 representation on women in key positions.

