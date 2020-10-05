Copperbelt PF disowns member who donated K100,000 to church on “behalf of Lungu”

2021 Kamfinsa Constituency aspiring candidate being investigated for impersonating President Lungu

THE Patriotic Front in Kamfinsa Constituency in Kitwe has commenced investigations into a matter where 2021 Kamfinsa constituency aspiring candidate Kelvin Chipili claims to have been sent by President Edgar Lungu to donate K100,000 to UCZ Kamfinsa congregation.

Chipili yesterday delivered K100, 000 cash to the United Church of Zambia Kamfinsa congregation purportedly from president Lungu meant to improve the infrastructure at the church.

But PF Kamfinsa Constituency Chairman Collins Chansa syas the party local leadership has reported Chipili to the district and provincial offices to ascertain the authenticity of his claims because the president has channels through which he makes donations including the area member of parliament, district commissioner or any government official and not through an aspiring candidate.

And Kamfinsa Constituency area Member of Parliament Elalio Musonda has challenged law enforcement agencies to take keen interest into the alleged criminality of impersonation of the president.

He disclosed that he has already engaged Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe who has refuted Chipili’s claims.

Credit: Radio Phoenix/By Michael Kaluba