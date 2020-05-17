COPPERBELT PF PROVINCIAL EXECUTIVE HOLDS INTERACTIVE LUNCH WITH MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT IN KITWE

…as MP’s and the party resolves to work as one team thereby promising 100% votes for Edgar Chagwa Lungu in 2021.

Copperbelt, Sunday, 17th May, 2020.

The Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Provincial Executive Committee, Saturday, held an Interactive lunch with the Members of Parliament on the province to discuss pertinent issues of the party.

This was the first ever meeting for the Provincial Executive Committee to share ideas with Members of Parliament.

In his opening remarks, Copperbelt Chairman MCC Nathan Chanda said the fight against the Coronavirus was not for government alone but through a multi sectoral approach.

“This meeting is the first since the Provincial Executive was voted into office. This is in a effort to make the party work in line with the Government policies of not leaving anyonebehind. We also want to understand some of your success and challenges so that we can share together. This provincial executive committee will work with all seating Members of Parliament. Please work hard for the grass roots. Come 2021 it will be very easy for us to win the General Elections by 12:00 hours,” said MCC Chanda.

He said there was need to use a proper way of fighting COVID19 in the “New Normal”.

“We have done this meeting under the full guidelines of the ministry of Health publichealth guidelines. We need to move as one. We need to move as one and start a new page as we move forward,” said Mr. Chanda.

Chairperson of the Copperbelt Members of Parliament caucus committee Evans Chibanda commended the provincial executive for hosting the consultative meeting.

“We are so delighted to have been called for this first ever meeting with the Province to discuss issues on the Copperbelt. ”

Hon. Chibanda also congratulated Dr. Jonas Chanda for his appointment as Provincial Vice Chairman.

“For MPs, it has been a battle and it remains a battle that we do all the work in the constituency. These meetings are to open a new page as we go towards the 2021 general elections. This meeting also comes at a time that the world is faced with COVID19 which is a serious concern. The battle towards 2021 is not easy, it has a lot of propaganda that we need to be strong. We can put back President Lungu together.

“We are humbled for your leadership that has called us together here to discuss issues on the Copperbelt and also fight COVID19. Thank you the provincial chairman and your team.”

MPs present included Hon Metthews Nkuwa, Hon Bowman Lusambo, Hon Emmanuel Mulenga, Hon Jonas Chanda, Hon Anthony Mumba, Hon Mwila Mutale, Hon Parvyma Kalobo, Hon Elaria Musonda, Hon Frank Ng’ambi, Hon Richard Musukwa, Hon Joseph kabamba, Hon Steven Chungu and Hon Evans Chibanda.

And Hon. Bowman Lusambo who is the vice Chairperson of the Copperbelt Mobilization Team said Copperbelt is united under the Chairmanship of Nathan Chanda.

“Copperbelt is very sensitive and it is the province that will usher the party back in office. We are not going to rest, but ensure that Edgar Lungu is back in office in 2021,” he said.

Hon. Lusambo also congratulated Dr. Chanda for his appointment as Provincial Vice Chairman.

“Come 2021, we need to produce 22 members of Parliament for the Copperbelt under your able leadership Mr Chanda . We respect you as Provincial Chairman and we want you to deliver 22 MPs Chairman. These assertions that there are differences between Chairman Nathan Chanda and Bowman are not true. When I see you, I see President Edgar Lungu,” said Hon. Lusambo.

Later, Chairman Chanda told the media on some on the resolution of the meeting.

“We resolved that no amount of indiscipline will be tolerated in the province. We have also resolved to be having meetings within six weeks so that we can lobby for development for the people on the Copperbelt. This meeting was more of a reconciliatory,” he said.

He said the party has also resolved to ensure that no jobs are lost in the mines.

Mr. Chanda said if Mopani wants to be funny, they should just park and go, as no jobs loss will be allowed in the mines.

“We stand with our people, the miners, the contractors, we stand with you.”

On COVID19, the meeting expressed happiness with the manner President Lungu was spearheading the fight. And Dr Chibanda said the team has resolved to move as one.

“We are coming out of this meeting as a united Patriotic Front. To achieve victory, we need to be discipline. On the Convention, be assured that we have a candidate as Copperbelt who is Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” said Dr. Chibanda.

