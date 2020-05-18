Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo says Copperbelt province remains a bedroom for the Patriotic Front.

Mr Lusambo says the PF have continued to strengthen their efforts as a party in order to position themselves for the 2021 general elections.

The Kabushi MP who is Copperbelt Mobilisation Deputy Chairperson has however emphasised on the need for unity of purpose and the need to open a new chapter as they head towards 2021.

He said it is gratifying to note that all the leaders on the copperbelt have agreed to let bygones be bygones and bury their differences as they prepare for the elections next year.

He urged the electorate on the Copperbelt to vote for President Edgar Lungu in order to continue with the development Zambia has witnessed since 2011.

Mr Lusambo said President Lungu is a visionary leader whose interest is to see Zambia developed.

The Lusaka Province Minister was among Members of Parliament from the Copperbelt that met the provincial executive in Kitwe to devise ways of growing the party.