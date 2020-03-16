ANTELOPE Milling Company Limited which is selling a K25 kilogram bag of mealie-meal on the Copperbelt says people are trooping to its selling points because of affordability.

According to the company, this has also resulted in bulk buying.

Antelope Milling Chairman, Jimmy Kaldis, said their mealie meal brand was the most affordable for the residents, hence the long queues at its depots.

Kaldis was responding to Agriculture Minister, Michael Katambo, in Luanshya who wanted to know why there were long queues at the depots.

Kaldis said there was no shortage of the commodity stating that the company was producing 200 to 300 tonnes a day. He assured the minister that he would sensitise his agents not to sell more than two bags of the commodity to an individual.

The firm’s Financial Controller, John Chilembo, said the queues at the companies depots were because people were rushing for a cheaper commodity.

Chilembo explained that Antelope Milling was selling mealie meal at K137 per 25kg breakfast bag of mealie meal.

He indicated that the company had some undisciplined workers in Luanshya and Ndola who were selling 60 and 70 bags respectively of the commodity to one person.

Credit: Daily Nation