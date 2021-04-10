COPPERBELT STUDENTS WANT LUSAMBO AS PF NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRPERSON

….As they rally behind ECL for the August 12th 2021 polls

COPPERBELT- – – Friday April 9th 2021

SMART EAGLES

Representatives from all higher institutions of learning on the Copperbelt have appealed to President Edgar Lungu to give them KABUSHI Member of Parliament Hon. Bowman Lusambo as PF National Youth Chairperson.

The representatives said they want Hon. Lusambo on the Party’s highest decision making organ the Central Committee because of his selflessness and open door policies .

“He is a man that is not hard to find access to , he is always welcoming and accommodative and that is why we as youths feel comfortable to work with him “ the students said through their representative Mwape Lukwesa today .

Lukwesa further emphasized that being an action oriented man the MP who was also Lusaka Province Minister was going to add value and positively influence the party towards the the August 12th polls .

“Right now we need people that will bring numbers for the President and Honorable Lusambo is one of them.” Said the students through their rep .

They shared the view that Hon. Lusambo deserved a seat in the Central Committee for effective representation of young people in the PF and Zambia as a whole .

“From the onset we wish to state that as students we are very much interested in the happenings of the PF because the PF happens to be the governing party. That said , as students we have paid particular attention to the process that the party has undertaken leading up to this weekends General Conference.” He said .

The students said they were very pleased and encouraged by the levels of intra party democracy that has been exhibited in the party .

He said the overwhelming number of applicants wishing to be considered for MCC was a testimony that PF was democratic.

Hon. Lusambo has applied to be part of the Ruling Party’s highest decision making organ the Central Committee.

