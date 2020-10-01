Copperbelt University student commits suicide.

A third year student studying pure mathematics at the copperbelt university by the name of Mukelabai Mubiana has committed suicide.

According to sources, It is believed that he used to talk about commiting suicide quite often in the last few days of his life.

The reason for the suicide has not yet been established. His case was submitted to the university department of Guidance and Counseling Office at Dean of Students where little could be done to help him due to distance as he was in Mongu. He hung himself from home where he was found dead this morning.