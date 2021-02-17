16th February, 2021

*Press Statement For Immediate Release*

COPPERBELT UPND ELATED FOR ACHIEVING 57% WOMEN REPRESENTATION ON NMC*

The UPND Women’s Wing on the Copperbelt Province has expressed happiness and is elated for holding a very successful National Congress at which a record 57% women representation on the National Management Committee (NMC) in the Province was achieved. This is according to the statement released by the Copperbelt Provincial Chairlady Lilian Kapusana.

The race to NMC was a tightly contested one with 20 aspirants of which six (6) were women.

The UPND National Convention provided an opportunity for women to aspire for the highest positions.

The party in the Province has succeeded in attaining gender balancing by sending 4 women out of the required 7 resulting in the highest women representation from any one Province in the country with a percentage of 57.

“This deserves a pat on the back. Bravo Women! Bravo Copperbelt!! ” the

Provincial Chairlady said. She expressed joy at the outcome and commended the delegates for a job well done. She further stated that women experience many challenges to a point were ascending to higher positions is an uphill battle but she urged women not to be discouraged but to soldier on by always adequately preparing well regarding qualifications, credibility, legibility and campaign strategies.

In addition, the Provincial Iron Lady emphasised that people are not giving sympathy votes to women anymore but are assessing women on merit.

Furthermore, CB UPND women celebrate the fact that a fellow woman in the name of Hon. Mutale Nalumango topped the newly elected NMC list and also that there is an increase in the number of women NMC representation which has risen to 29.5%.

Copperbelt women are hoping for an increase on this number through the Presidential appointments to be made soon.

The Provincial Chair Lady has also assured total support to all the women elected to the NMC positions.

Viva Copperbelt Women!

Viva Women!

Issued By:

Lilian Kapusana

Copperbelt Province

Women Chairperson