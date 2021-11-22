COPPERBELT UPND GROWS AS HON ELISHA MATAMBO RECEIVES MORE THAN ONE THOUSAND DEFECTORS FROM PF IN MUFULIRA

The daily dwindling Patriotic Front has yet received another blow on the Copperbelt today as thousands joined the rulling UPND in Mufulira Central Constituency.

Today, Hon Elisha Matambo the Copperbelt Minister and Copperbelt UPND Chairman’s events calendar was full as he had to receive ambassadors of development from PF among other demanding duties.

The Copperbelt Chairman was delighted to receive former PF Members of Parliament who led thousands to join the mighty UPND in Mufulira.

Hon Matambo encouraged the new members to use their gifts and grow the UPND together with the current members.

The Copperbelt Chairman emphasized on the need to embrace each other and work together for a common goal which is development.

Hon Matambo further said Zambians especially Mufulira residents should work together so that a cruel political party like PF should never be allowed to govern this nation again.

The honorable Minister used this opportunity to spell out the planned Government developmental agenda for Mufulira which has started by securing funds to work on Mukambo Road whose contractor is soon going to be on site.

Hon Matambo added that the newly increased CDF is specifically allocated to be disbursed to locals through various projects within their Constituencies.

Mr Evans Chibanda and Mr Akufuna spoke on behalf of defectors and both cited good leadership and development plans in the UPND Government as reasons to join the rulling Party. The duo also reflected on segregation in PF and lack of leadership as reasons for not continuing in PF. They both asked all Mufulira residents to join UPND as the Party’s developmental agenda for the district was good and inclusive.

PF has been trying to regroup on the Copperbelt but the vibrance of the UPND leadership led by Hon Elisha Matambo and his vice Mr Kolala as well as the Youth and Women leadership has not given them space politically. The 2022 UPND Proposed budget and development agenda have also terribly affected PF’s regrouping dreams on the Copperbelt.

